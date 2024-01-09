Israeli startup launches 530 W bifacial PVT panel

Israel-based P.G. Solar Greener has developed a novel hybrid photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) bifacial panel with a maximum electric output of 530 W and a thermal capacity of 1,280 Wh.

The photovoltaic unit is based on 144 monocrystalline PERC cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.7%. Its temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius.

The PVT panel measures 2,094 mm x 1,038 mm x 3.5 mm and weighs 43 kg. It uses a water pump to circulate water behind the module uniformly. This cools down the panel temperature, with excess heat being moved to a heat exchanger. The latter is then connected to a boiler, producing hot water.

The company said the panels have an overall dual electrical efficiency of 26%, due to module cooling and a thermal efficiency of 55%. The recommended module retail price is €40o ($437.60).

Popular content

“We are installing the system in a boarding school in Israel,” CEO Peter Graner told pv magazine. “We are installing 60 panels producing 9,000 liters of 60 C water daily. In addition, those panels will produce 52,470 kWh per year.”

Graner said the company will install an additional 150 panels on boarding schools later this year. This will be the company’s first commercial project, although it has launched a number of pilot projects over the past five years.

Dan Halperin, the company's VP of business development, said that while the panels are now only available in Israel, the company is seeking global partners to further expand.