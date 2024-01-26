AEG launches 23.3%-efficient ABC solar panel with 40-year warranty

Germany's AEG has launched a new n-type solar module based on all-back contact (ABC) cell technology.
“Everything electric happens behind the curtains: the contacts are placed on the back of the module, thus allowing a ‘gridless' effect,” Conny Axel Hulverscheidt, the CTO of AGE's Solar Solutions Group, told pv magazine, referring to the cell design. “Not only does this allow a larger active area on the module surface to convert sunlight to electricity, it also ensures an absolute sleek black look. Furthermore, the low-temperature coefficients and the robust dual glass design make this solar module a real flagship product.”
The AS-M1089B-GA(M10)/HV solar panel is currently available in three versions with a power output of 445 W to 455 W. Power conversion efficiencies range from 22.8% to 23,3%, while the open-circuit voltage is between 40.15 V and 40.35 V and the short-circuit current spans from 13.68 A to 13.80 A.
The panel is based on M10 wafers, measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, and weighs in at 24.0 kg. It relies on 2.0 mm glass, a black frame made of anodized aluminum alloy, and an IP68 rating. It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius.
AEG offers a 15-year product warranty and a 40-year power output guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88.5% of the nominal output power.
“To underline the premium approach, this module design gives us the confidence to offer market-leading warranties of up to 40 years,” Hulverscheidt stated. “The series will soon also include a 460 W version and will be available in two variants: a glass-glass product with 104 cells and a glass-backsheet module with 108 cells.”
