VSole presents wall-mount residential hybrid inverters

From pv magazine India
India's VSole has introduced the VS-HY line of single-phase, hybrid inverters to manage the flow of electricity between solar panels, grid, and battery storage. The series includes wall-mounted inverters featuring maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology, in rated power outputs ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW.
The inverters are compatible with lithium and lead-acid batteries and can also work in conjunction with diesel generators to charge batteries directly, ensuring round-the-clock supply to connected loads.
The batteries are managed with an RS485 or CAN interface.
The inverters provide UPS-level switching with a switching time of four milliseconds, allowing smooth operation of the loads in the event of power interruptions. The maximum charging/discharging current is 140 amps, enabling users to quickly charge their batteries from the grid electricity or from excess production from solar arrays.
The inverters can handle maximum 370 V DC input voltage from the solar panels. The MPPT voltage range, or the voltage range over which the solar inverter can extract the maximum power from the solar panels, is 150 V to 425 V.
The inverters feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and European efficiency of 96.5%. They measure 433 mm x 330 mm x 238 mm and weigh 11.4 kg to 14 kg.
