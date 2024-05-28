Brazil’s new PV additions hit 6 GW in January-April period

About 29.2 GW of this capacity comes from distributed-generation PV systems under 5 MW, while 13.8 GW comes from large-scale PV plants over 5 MW. ABSolar said that around 24 GW of the distributed-generation capacity is from PV systems under 75 kW in size.

From January to May of this year, 6 GW of solar were added to the national electrical mix. The share of PV is now equivalent to 18.2% of the installed capacity in the Brazilian electricity mix.