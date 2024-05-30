Qcells to deploy Lumet’s fine-line metallization tech

The metallization step, which screen-prints conductive silver fingers onto the surface of solar cells, is widely considered the biggest cost in cell production. Efforts to reduce finger widths from the industry standard of 20 microns are aimed at cutting silver consumption, costs, and light shading, while also increasing efficiency.

Lumet says its technology can produce sub-10 micron finger widths, offering higher cell efficiency and lower costs. Danielle Merfeld, EVP and global chief technology officer at Qcells, said Lumet’s technology is based on lengthy evaluation.