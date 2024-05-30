UIS installs recoating solution at 2 GW solar wafer factory in India

From pv magazine India
UIS Technologies, a precision technology company based in Penang, Malaysia, has announced the commissioning of its PU recoating and regrooving solutions for WGRs at Adani’s 2 GW solar ingot-wafer facility in Mundra, Gujarat, India.
WGRs play a crucial role in the ingot slicing stage of silicon ingot-to-wafer manufacturing processes. The precision grooving of these rollers significantly affects the shape and thickness of the silicon wafers, with even minor deviations potentially affecting solar cell efficiency. Given the continuous nature of this process, wear and tear results in deteriorating precision of the grooving teeth and the pitch of WGRs over time.
Manufacturers are faced with the choice of investing in new WGRs or opting for recoating and regrooving to extend their lifespan. UIS Technologies offers a turnkey solution for recoating and reprocessing WGRs at the plant site with complete knowledge transfer to plant engineers, so they can independently use the solution in the long run. This means no costly overseas transit of the equipment.
UIS Technologies has been providing these solutions to global silicon wafer manufacturers for a long time.
“The PU recoating and regrooving can maintain optimal performance for up to eight to 10 years,” said CT Teh, managing director of UIS Technologies. “Following each regrooving process, WGRs are capable of performing 80 to 120 cuts, depending on the slicing speed at the plant.”
