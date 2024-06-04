IRENA calls for investment in small island nations

“We must prioritize initiatives that facilitate the transfer of proven technologies, coupled with robust knowledge-sharing platforms, to empower SIDS in their energy transition and climate action endeavors,” said Flavien Joubert, environment minister of the Seychelles. “Identifying and addressing capacity-building needs is fundamental to enhancing SIDS’ resilience and expertise in renewable energy development. This entails investing in education, training, and skill development programs tailored to the specific requirements of SIDS communities.”
“By fostering genuine collaborations and mobilizing resources effectively, we can pave the way for a sustainable future for SIDS and contribute significantly to global climate action,” said Melford Nicholas, minister of utilities and energy for Antigua and Barbuda.
The 40 SIDS (COP Parties) that ratified the Paris Agreement accounted for 6.6 GW of total installed renewables capacity by the end of 2023, according to figures from IRENA. All island nations installed 8.7 GW of renewables combined last year.
Last month, pv magazine reported from SIDS4 that access to finance will be key for future solar deployment across SIDS.
