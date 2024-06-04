IRENA calls for investment in small island nations

IRENA has issued a call to support the deployment of renewables across SIDS with a minimum investment of $10 billion by 2030.

IRENA’s SIDS Lighthouses Initiative (LHI) held a session during the UN 4th International Conference on SIDS (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda this week to identify financing mechanisms to support the sustainable energy objectives of SIDS.

The speakers also discussed strategies for technology transfer and capacity-building, to address the skills and expertise required for renewable energy development for SIDS.