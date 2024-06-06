French roofing specialist offers adhesive solar modules for low-load bearing roofs

From pv magazine France
Iko, a French company specializing in the waterproofing of flat roofs, is expanding its PV offerings. The company, which operates two factories in Tourville-la-Rivière and Courchelettes, has launched new, lightweight, flexible adhesive PV modules alongside its framed solar panels.
“With a weight of approximately 2.5 kg/m², the Iko Excel Solar series is ideal for renovations of roof terraces which cannot support the load of framed solar panels and mounting systems,” France Rolland Colin, PV product manager at Iko, told pv magazine.
Colin said the new modules are also suitable for new buildings, particularly sloping or curved rooftops. The manufacturer claims the modules can be installed in a single layer or a double layer directly by the waterproofer.
They feature crystalline silicon cells and are manufactured by subcontractors in Asia. They are available in power ranges from 100 W to 520 W for efficiencies of up to 18.3%.
“The other advantage is that its installation can be done directly by the waterproofers after our technical team has taken care of the layout,” Colin said. “This was, our customers only need one service provider.”
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.