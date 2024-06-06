French roofing specialist offers adhesive solar modules for low-load bearing roofs

From pv magazine France

Iko, a French company specializing in the waterproofing of flat roofs, is expanding its PV offerings. The company, which operates two factories in Tourville-la-Rivière and Courchelettes, has launched new, lightweight, flexible adhesive PV modules alongside its framed solar panels.

“With a weight of approximately 2.5 kg/m², the Iko Excel Solar series is ideal for renovations of roof terraces which cannot support the load of framed solar panels and mounting systems,” France Rolland Colin, PV product manager at Iko, told pv magazine.

Colin said the new modules are also suitable for new buildings, particularly sloping or curved rooftops. The manufacturer claims the modules can be installed in a single layer or a double layer directly by the waterproofer.

They feature crystalline silicon cells and are manufactured by subcontractors in Asia. They are available in power ranges from 100 W to 520 W for efficiencies of up to 18.3%.

“The other advantage is that its installation can be done directly by the waterproofers after our technical team has taken care of the layout,” Colin said. “This was, our customers only need one service provider.”

Iko has completed several projects with its new Excel Solar product, including the one on the roof of Nougat Chabert in Montélimar, finished in January 2024. French developer Urbasolar initiated the project as a third-party investment to renovate and install PV waterproofing. After fixing the first layer mechanically and a second welded, the 3,733 m² of waterproofing were covered with 2,050 self-adhesive modules, for a total power ouput of 275 kW. The company has also built other installations, such as a 550 kW project on a Cemoi group factory and on a shopping center in the Toulouse metropolitan area.