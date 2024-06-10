Runergy strengthens alliances to bolster Europe’s solar energy revolution

Europe’s solar energy sector is rapidly evolving, spurred by the European Union’s ambitious “European Green Deal” in December 2019, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. This period marked a significant pivot toward renewable energy, with countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain rolling out supportive policies to fuel the growth of solar projects. These initiatives, from solar subsidies to tender mechanisms, have laid the groundwork for a renewable energy surge, with Germany’s “Energiewende” policies notably catalyzing investment through attractive feed-in tariffs and net metering. The “European Solar Charter” further amplifies this momentum, bolstering the PV industry’s role in achieving carbon neutrality.

Amid this transformative landscape, Runergy has committed to contributing to the renewable energy revolution in Europe. The company says its commitment to innovation and quality has enabled it to deliver photovoltaic solutions that meet the specific demands of European markets, thereby accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Established in 2013, Runergy is an international PV technology company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of PV solar cells and modules. By the end of 2023, the company had shipped over 65 GW of solar cells. Runergy operates production facilities in China and overseas for polysilicon, wafers, cells, modules, and complete solar project solutions, creating a vertically integrated value chain to better serve its global customers. The company says this vertical integration enables customers to benefit from cost savings, improved supply chain efficiency, quality control, and reliability.

Runergy’s module factories in China, Thailand, and the US are projected to reach a capacity of 23 GW for high-efficiency solar modules. The company is recognized as a Tier 1 module manufacturer by BloombergNEF and employs 15,000 staff across 17 facilities worldwide, dedicated to providing high-performance solar products and solutions.

To strengthen its presence in the European market, Runergy has taken strategic steps, including establishing a registered entity in Germany and forming expert teams with local knowledge in various European countries such as France, Italy, Greece, Spain, and Poland. The company says its warehouse in Europe is stocked with n-type modules to ensure prompt delivery to European customers. Runergy has forged strong partnerships with local distributors, industry associations, and research institutions, boosting its position in the region.

Runergy has established a Photovoltaic Research Institute with an investment of around $60 million. The institute is poised to become a global leader in research and development, featuring several specialized laboratories, including ones for high-efficiency cells, physical characterization and simulation, chemical testing and analysis, as well as product reliability. The company’s dual glass modules have obtained the Italian UNI 9177 Class 1 fire resistance certification, and have been recognized as an “Overall Highest Achiever” by the Renewable Energy Test Center, demonstrating high-power, efficiency, energy yield, and reliability. Runergy’s n-type modules cover a full range of application scenarios, from lightweight all-black small-size modules for rooftop projects, to bifacial dual glass >600 W rectangular wafer-based modules for utility-scale and tracker system projects.

The company’s flagship product, the n-type double glass 144-piece rectangular wafer-based module, with a mass production power output of over 600 W, is ideal for challenging environments like snow, deserts, and salt flats. The company says the module delivers superior performance even in low light, low irradiation, high mechanical load, and high-temperature conditions. This design maximizes container space during transportation, adapts to various application scenarios, and significantly reduces the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for project owners. The residential projects come with a 25-year warranty for materials and workmanship.

Committed to sustainable development, Runergy has achieved the highest ESG Ranking by Dun & Bradstreet, received a Bronze Medal in Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis – ranking among the top 35% – and is ESG Certified at the highest level by Achilles. Runergy’s n-type PV modules have also been awarded the prestigious French Carbon Footprint PPE2 Certification.

Looking ahead, Runergy says it is set to spearhead efforts to usher in a zero-carbon world through strategic collaborations with partners across the globe. By leveraging its expertise and forging strong alliances, the company aims to drive significant advancements in solar technology and establish itself as a key player in shaping a sustainable future, not just in Europe, but on a global scale.

At Intersolar Europe 2024, Runergy plans to introduce its latest innovation to the solar industry – new solar modules that utilize rectangular wafers. Attendees can explore this technology at booth A1.450.