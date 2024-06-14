HYXiPOWER unveils two new energy solutions at SNEC Expo

On June 13, 2024, HYXiPOWER released two new energy solutions at the SNEC PV+ Expo held in Shanghai, including a 232 kWh/261 kWh all-in-one liquid cooling ESS and a 320 kW smart string inverter. These products demonstrate HYXiPOWER's breakthroughs in safety, efficiency, and intelligent management.

320 kW smart string inverter

The newly launched 320 kW smart string inverter reduces loss by 14% through innovative extended discontinuous pulsewidth modulation (EDPWM) control, achieving a conversion efficiency of up to 99.03%. Utilizing third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, it supports a high current of 75 A. Additionally, this inverter features 24-hour DC terminal temperature monitoring and intelligent string segmentation, enabling proactive fault detection. The product exhibits excellent weak grid adaptability, with a short circuit ratio (SCR) of <1.2, enabling full connection. It also supports I-V Curve Diagnosis, remote commissioning, and firmware upgrades, ensuring the long-term safe operation of the system.

232 kWh/261 kWh all-in-one liquid cooling ESS

At the product launch, HYXiPOWER also introduced a 232 kWh/261 kWh all-in-one liquid cooling ESS, featuring 7-layer electrical safety protection, along with additional quality insurance.

The all-in-one liquid cooling ESS adopts a compact design, occupying only 1.35 m2. Its high-density pipeline design enables a 10-year maintenance-free operation, reducing the levelized cost of storage (LCOS) by over 10% compared to the company's previous products and increasing the return on investment (ROI) by over 15%. The system supports a maximum of 16 parallel cabinets, catering to flexible applications. Additionally, it employs AI thermal balance management technology and an integrated liquid cooling pipeline design, achieving a cell temperature difference of ≤2℃, reducing the thermal runaway.

EMS plus intelligent ESS cockpit

HYXiPOWER's self-developed energy management system (EMS) is integrated into each ESS, featuring a unique low-power design that boosts system efficiency by an additional 0.5% compared to previous products. It incorporates a financial-grade data security management system to prevent data loss or leakage, and supports massive data storage for up to 25 years.

On the platform, HYXiPOWER's ESS is equipped with an intelligent ESS cockpit, featuring one-stop management of multiple power stations, thermal imaging monitoring, centralized perimeter intrusion alarms, integration of neural network models, and massive data calculations, achieving real-time analysis of battery health.

Liu Chao, General Manager of HYXiPOWER, adds, “We uphold the philosophy of ‘High Quality and Safety' and the core values of ‘Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, and Win-Win,' striving to create products that are exceptionally safe, reliable, efficient, and convenient. We anticipate that our new products will bring fresh value and user experiences to the market, contributing to global sustainability.”