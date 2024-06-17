Mauritius seeking consultants for four solar-plus-storage projects

The Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius is seeking consultants for a project that will implement four 10 MW renewable energy hybrid facilities.
The facilities will consist of solar and battery energy storage systems, with the chosen consultants acting as an independent engineer for the projects.
Both international and Mauritius-based companies are invited to apply. Applications must be delivered by post on or before 10 July, with full details available to download on CEB’s website.
Mauritius had 108 MW of deployed solar at the end of last year, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency. This latest tender follows a request for consultants to support a 15 MW solar project, which ran in May.
