ATW Technology to showcase its newest innovations at Intersolar Europe 2024

ATW Technology is gearing up to unveil its latest intelligent photovoltaic equipment and solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024, the continent's premier exhibition for solar innovation. Solutions being showcased will include the company’s flagship product, the MBB PV Cell Soldering Stringer.

From June 19-21, 2024, attendees at Messe München will have the opportunity to explore ATW Technology's booth at A2.114 and engage with the company's team of experts. Through interactive demonstrations, visitors will gain firsthand insights into ATW Technology's comprehensive portfolio, spanning ingot, wafer, cell, and module production.

Prior to the exhibition, the company hosted an exclusive “Meet ATW” Product Showcase Event at The Westin Grand Munich on June 18, offering a deeper dive into its latest innovations and strategic initiatives. This pre-show gathering provided industry stakeholders with an opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of ATW Technology's products, technologies, and market strategies. After the showcase, ATW Technology held a dinner where partners and industry leaders from around the world came together to network, exchange ideas, and discuss the future of the photovoltaic industry.

“In today's rapidly evolving energy landscape, the role of solar energy has never been more critical,” said Paulo Rocha, International Sales Director at ATW Technology. “As a leading company in the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, ATW Technology is committed to driving innovation and sustainability, and Intersolar Europe provides an ideal platform for us to showcase our vision for a brighter, more sustainable future.”

As ATW Technology looks ahead, its participation in Intersolar Europe reflects its strategic focus on the European and global photovoltaic market. Europe remains a leader in photovoltaic installations, adding 41.4 GW of solar capacity in 2023 alone, with projections of over 50 GW annually by 2025. This growth is mirrored globally, with a record 240 GW of new capacity added in 2023, and global solar capacity expected to reach 1,200 GW by 2025, according to the International Energy Agency.

ATW Technology says it is poised to capitalize on future photovoltaic market trends by optimizing its industrial chain layout, product offerings, and internationalization strategy to meet evolving global demands, thereby driving technological advancement and market expansion in the global photovoltaic industry.