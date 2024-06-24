Empowered by Midea, Hiconics exhibits ODM capabilities, new products at SNEC and Intersolar

At Intersolar Europe 2024, Hiconics Eco-energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Hiconics) showcased five new products, including the HiEnergy series of residential energy storage products, photovoltaic inverters, EV chargers, and balcony photovoltaic solutions.

The HiEnergy series all-in-one residential energy storage system has adopted the aesthetics of home appliance products, according to the company. The newly launched third-generation product adopts a high-voltage parallel system architecture with a built-in DC-DC battery optimizer, which can maximize the available system capacity. In addition, the product also adopts 8+4 layers of safety protection design, realizing all-round protection from the battery pack to the system level.

Hiconics also displayed its PV inverters, which are not only equipped with shadow detection and AFCI arc protection, but are also able to be highly customized in appearance and design according to customers' needs.

Also at the event in Munich, Hiconics held four strategic cooperation signing and award ceremonies with TÜV NORD, TÜV Rheinland, and TÜV SÜD. In line with its interest in establishing long-term cooperative relationships with partners, the company also signed strategic cooperation agreements with regional customers in France and Turkey.

In 2020, Midea Group – a global Fortune 500 technology giant with a deep background in home appliances, green energy, and manufacturing – became the controlling shareholder of Hiconics and repositioned Hiconics' business to transform it into a green energy product platform. The company says this partnership has significantly propelled its growth and innovation.

By leveraging Midea Group's global resources and network, Hiconics has expanded into overseas markets in Europe, Australia, the Americas, and Africa. Additionally, with Midea's R&D capabilities and lean manufacturing system, Hiconics has built robust research, production, and testing facilities, enabling original design manufacturing (ODM) services tailored to global customers.

In the first quarter of 2024, Hiconics began selling its self-developed residential energy storage products in bulk, and the company says that its distributed photovoltaic EPC business is also growing rapidly.