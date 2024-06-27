SOFAR showcases new all-in-one residential energy storage system

SOFAR showcased its new SOFAR PowerAll solution at Intersolar 2024 in Munich. The all-in-one residential energy storage system consists of up to six 5K LFP battery modules from Battery Technology Source Co. Ltd. and a three-phase energy storage inverter (ESI) 5-12K-T1 inverter module.
Up to six PowerAll units can be connected in parallel, enabling total battery energy of up to 30.72 kWh. The system uses a maximum 16 A PV input current, which is compatible with bifacial solar PV modules. CATL battery cells are integrated into the LiFePO4 battery modules, and the system can work with up to three maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) with an arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI).
SOFAR PowerAll is an integrated residential energy storage system that combines a three-phase hybrid inverter with a high-voltage (HV) battery module. The system features: simplicity, security, flexibility, and intelligence. It has a plug-and-play design for quick, cost-effective installation, and a built-in battery optimizer for automatic on-site calibration. The system can be stored in a warehouse for up to 24 months without recharging.
For enhanced safety, the system separates electrical components from the battery cells and includes aerogel pads and explosion-proof valves to mitigate thermal runaway risks. It offers 100% cell temperature monitoring coverage for faster protection. The multi-function Energy Management System (EMS) supports AC electric vehicle (EV) charging energy management. Additionally, the system provides fast monitoring with real-time data updates every 100 milliseconds and allows for quick and easy upgrade.
The new SOFAR PowerAll system incorporates intelligent technologies, such as a multi-function energy management system that enables AC EV charging energy management, fast monitoring with real-time data reading in just 100 milliseconds, and hassle-free maintenance for quick upgrades.
SOFAR emphasizes that the modular design supports easy installation and stacking to expand capacity, and the unit allows for the mixing of old and new batteries of varying specifications.
