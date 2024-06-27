‘This is the best time to wash out all non-quality products from our industry’

At Intersolar Europe 2024, pv magazine spoke with Helena Li, executive president at Trina Solar, about fierce competition and consolidation in the PV industry. She believes the strongest manufacturers will become stronger in the months to come and says only product diversification and innovation can help companies move ahead in the current overcapacity scenario.

Helena Li and pv magazine editor at large Jonathan Gifford

Image: pv magazine

