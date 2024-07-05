Tecloman introduces Cubox mobile energy storage using aerosol fire extinguishing system

What are the most important features of Tecloman's new Cubox system?

Alexandra Hu: We designed the Cubox to be mobile, so that it helps solve problems in specific scenarios. Like road construction, for example. If you are building a highway, you are always moving your construction crew. After you're through with one part of the road, you have to move on. So the best solution is to actually use a system that moves with you.

The Cubox features multiple holds for a crane to lift it. Originally, we had integrated it into a truck, and now we're actually also co-designing a system with a startup in the UK because of the difference in the position of the steering wheel and the narrowness of the roads there. The startup is working with one of the largest construction companies there and designing it with their logo.

Cubox is also plug-and-play, so we designed it to have all the connections ready. The user can just plug it into their grid, and then plug it into their machines. And it works just like the power banks that we have for our mobile phone. Another great feature is that it's not loud. The Cubox operates at under 60 db, which complies with many city rules.

What types of scenarios is Tecloman creating the Cubox for?

Alexandra Hu: There are six scenarios that the Cubox is being built for. One is for utility inspections, which involves cutting off the power, but there are still power needs for the inspection itself. Another one is peak shaving, where the unit can be moved to where the connection is ready. And then there is arbitrage.

Next is for events, like concerts or trade fairs. The Cubox can replace noisy diesel generators or be used in conjunction with them. The fifth scenario is for emergency charging or situations where the infrastructure is not ready. For example, electric vehicle charging facilities in Germany are waiting up to five years for a grid connection, but the demand for these facilities is already here. The final scenario is for outdoors situations and even remote areas.

Is the Cubox currently in production?

Alexandra Hu: Yes, it's in production right now, and for this line, we have about 500 MWh production capacity, with plans to ultimately reach about 20 GWh per year. We have six different Cubox products, with rated capacity from 71 kWh up to 1.29 MWh. We could actually go bigger, but that makes it heavier and harder to transport.

How is Tecloman addressing safety in the battery systems?

Alexandra Hu: Our partner Hubei Jiandun is using aerosol technology to extinguish battery fires. With many existing battery products, the manufacturers say the best way to deal with a fire is to let it go on, but to contain it and make sure it doesn't harm anybody else. The best part about the aerosol technology is that the fire can be extinguished. So they're creating a very safe system.

Hubei Jiandun Fire Technology Ltd. is a pioneering leader in the fire protection industry, specializing in condensed aerosol fire protection products. It offers comprehensive fire safety solutions, particularly for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), integrating certified detectors, alarms, and control panels. The company's UL, EN, and AS certified products are available in markets across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

What is the most important market segment for Tecloman's Cubox over the next two to three years, and why?

Alexandra Hu: Our top market segment for the Cubox is companies building infrastructure, working directly with construction companies or rental companies. We also work with local startups and local energy management system (EMS) companies, because it's important for this product to connect to a grid, and we need to ensure that our technology is speaking the same language as the local grid. For example, our partner from Belgium is designing and programming the EMS by themselves, and it's localized. And right now, we are looking for more partners like this from all over Europe.

Aside from the Cubox, what is your next biggest market segment for your other products?

Alexandra Hu: The biggest market segment for our other products is the mining sector. I'm actually heading to the African Energy Forum in Barcelona where this will be a big topic for us. In the mining sector in Africa, many of the workers have very bad living conditions. According to our data, workers can experience up to 13 power outages over the course of just six days. So we want to provide better living conditions.

But the worst part is when workers are underground, or working in the factory or refinery when the power goes out. This is very dangerous. We provide a total solution to the mining companies so they can avoid this kind of situation.

The questions and responses in this sponsored interview article were provided by Tecloman.