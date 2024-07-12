France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.1016/kWh

The French authorities have concluded a commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV tender with an average price of €0.1016 ($0.11)/kWh. The government allocated 179.9 MW of PV capacity in total.

Image: Angie Warren, Unsplash

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the seventh round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 179.0 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 50 developers at an average final price of €0.1016/kWh.

The French authorities originally received 84 project proposals, totaling 274.8 MW. This figure represents 69% of the 400 MW that the government planned to allocate through the procurement exercise, which means it was largely undersubscribed.

In the nation's sixth tender, held in March, the ministry assigned 362.2 MW at an average final price of €0.1021/kWh.

In the fifth tender, finalized in late August 2023, the authorities allocated 378 MW of solar to 60 developers at an average final price of €0.10195/kWh.

In the fourth exercise, the ministry only allocated 57.6 MW across 16 projects at an average final price of €0.10452/kWh.

In the third tender, the authorities allocated 89.9 MW at an average final price of €0.090951/kWh. In the second tender, they assigned 122 MW at an average final price of €0.08257/kWh.

