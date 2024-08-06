Australian rooftop PV sector rebounds with record 302 MW rollout

From pv magazine Australia

New analysis by solar industry consultancy SunWiz shows that national market volumes for rooftop PV installs reached a record 302 MW in Australia in July 2024, 10% higher than any other July and a record for any month in the April to October period.

“Overall July was our fifth-best month on record,” SunWiz managing director Warwick Johnston said, noting that the monthly volumes reversed the backsliding trend that had unfolded from February to June, with May as the other exception.

The July tally was a 23% increase on the 248 MW of new rooftop PV capacity that was installed in June, which was well down on the 288 MW deployed in May,

“The market appears to be getting peakier, with worsening lows and improving highs,” Johnston said.

All state volumes grew by more than 20% in July 2024 with Tasmania setting the standard with a 30% increase on the previous month. South Australian and the Australian Capital Territory both delivered 27% increases, while the Northern Territory enjoyed a 26% uptick.

Johnston said all segments showed increases with considerable growth in the 8-50 kW range but the most noteworthy increase in volume was in the commercial sector, particularly the 75-100 kW space where installs increased by more than 50%, month-on-month.

“The 15-100kW market had excellent growth,” he said, noting the with levels “equivalent to those typically reserved for Decembers, it was the second-best month on record.”

The average rooftop solar system size increased to 10.06 kW, its second highest month in recent times.