EESA EXPO scheduled for 2-4 September 2024 in Shanghai, China

The China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA EXPO), organized by the Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA), will be held from 2-4 September 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, with over 1,500 core energy storage enterprises covering an estimated 180,000 m². More than 350,000 industry visitors are expected to attend. The EESA EXPO has positioned itself as the event for spotting industry trends, and organizers aim to be a leading industry platform for business cooperation and global brand promotion.

Exhibition segments

The EESA EXPO will showcase products and supporting services throughout the entire energy storage industry chain, including Energy Storage System Solutions and Core Equipment, Advanced Energy Storage Technology and Applications, Smart Charging Infrastructure and Electric Transportation, Renewable Energy Generation and System Integration, Smart Grid Technology and Services, Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology, Testing, Certification and Standardization Services, and Marketing and Service Support.

Keynotes at the EXPO will offer insights into the latest industry trends, and the organizers say the event will feature over 300 high-level industry experts, visionaries, and thought leaders on the latest trends and future directions. Cutting-edge exhibitions will allow attendees to explore innovative products and solutions in corporate press conference zones from 1,500 top global exhibitors. In addition, there will be more than 20 interactive workshops, seminars, panel discussions, and national competitions, including the 2nd Energy Electronics Industry Innovation Competition. Organizers have ensured networking opportunities for attendees as well.

EESA InterBiz program for international participants

EESA will offer international event participants the opportunity to participate in a premium global platform for energy storage business matchmaking, tailored specifically for system integrators, importers, distributors, manufacturers, installers, project developers and operators, OEM/ODM businesses, investors, service providers, energy consultants, and research institutes worldwide. The program also provides solutions for overseas exhibitors and other benefits.

Established in December 2017, EESA is committed to building a comprehensive empowerment platform for China's top energy storage industry. EESA's business ecosystem focuses on empowering the electrochemical energy storage field, with more than 3,000 partners and 1,000 members, and provides high-quality empowerment services including emerging media, industry data, and project investment. It’s a gateway for China's energy storage brands to go global and for overseas companies to explore the Chinese market.

Visit the official website for more information on the EXPO or check out the registration link.