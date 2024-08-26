Indian initiative to commercialize new zinc-ion battery tech

From pv magazine ESS News
Less than one month after it announced its strategy to focus on developing new zinc applications in batteries, minerals mining heavy hitter Hindustan Zinc is entering into a partnership with an Indian research institute.
The company, which is the second-largest global integrated zinc producer, has access to vast domestic zinc reserves, and intends to explore new avenues of zinc applications in batteries to the benefit of its shareholders, it said in a statement earlier in August.
Now, Hindustan Zinc’s partnership with Bangalore-based JNCASR will provide an avenue for industry and scientists to work together to develop and commercialize new zinc-ion battery technologies.
By Blathnaid O’Dea
