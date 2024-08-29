EVLO introduces 5 MWh containerized battery energy storage system

From pv magazine USA

Montreal-headquartered EVLO Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, has announced the launch of its new EVLO Synergy energy storage system.

EVLO's 20-foot containerized lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system holds 5 MWh of power and can operate in two-hour or four-hour durations.

EVLO said that the fully tested and integrated storage system reduces onsite work during installation. The product meets NFPA 69 safety standards and is UL 9540 certified.

It claimed that the Synergy battery can last up to 9,125 cycles over 25 years without requiring battery replacements.

The enclosure measures 6.06 meters x 2.44 meters x 2.90 meters and operates in temperatures ranging from -30 C to 55 C. The storage system’s software is cloud-based and NERC CIP-ready, enabling both onsite and remote supervision and control, with utility-grade SCADA security for industrial operations. BloombergNEF has said that global energy storage capacity will exceed 1 TWh by 2030, offering services such as frequency regulation, peak shaving, capacity support, renewable energy integration, and other cost-effective, grid-stabilizing functions. EVLO will unveil EVLO SYNERGY at the RE+ renewable industry conference in Anaheim, California. Visit Booth #N89019 on Sept. 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. (PT) for an exclusive presentation.