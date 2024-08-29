EVLO introduces 5 MWh containerized battery energy storage system

Montreal-headquartered EVLO Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, has announced the launch of its new EVLO Synergy energy storage system.
EVLO's 20-foot containerized lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system holds 5 MWh of power and can operate in two-hour or four-hour durations.
EVLO said that the fully tested and integrated storage system reduces onsite work during installation. The product meets NFPA 69 safety standards and is UL 9540 certified.
It claimed that the Synergy battery can last up to 9,125 cycles over 25 years without requiring battery replacements.
The enclosure measures 6.06 meters x 2.44 meters x 2.90 meters and operates in temperatures ranging from -30 C to 55 C.
The storage system’s software is cloud-based and NERC CIP-ready, enabling both onsite and remote supervision and control, with utility-grade SCADA security for industrial operations.
BloombergNEF has said that global energy storage capacity will exceed 1 TWh by 2030, offering services such as frequency regulation, peak shaving, capacity support, renewable energy integration, and other cost-effective, grid-stabilizing functions.
EVLO will unveil EVLO SYNERGY at the RE+ renewable industry conference in Anaheim, California. Visit Booth #N89019 on Sept. 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. (PT) for an exclusive presentation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.