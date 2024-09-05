Spanish companies to collaborate on 49 MW of solar in Portugal

BNZ, a Spanish IPP, is teaming up with GRS, a solar EPC contractor under Gransolar Group, on a 49 MW solar plant in northern Portugal.
The project, located near Vila Nova de Famalicão, will generate enough energy to power about 14,000 households. Construction is now underway, with GRS building the plant alongside local company Triple Watt. BNZ has also signed a protocol with the local government to handle the conservation of cork oak trees and reforest areas with native species.
“This is the result of the work we have been developing in recent months with Vila Nova de Famalicao to ensure that the promotion of a more sustainable future moves forward hand in hand with the growth of local communities,” said BNZ Chief Executive Luis Selva.
BNZ has a European solar portfolio of more than 1.7 GW under development across southern Europe. This project is the company’s first in Portugal, but it plans to install approximately 600 MW in the country by 2026.
The project is the seventh installation for GRS in Portugal. The company, which specializes in solar plants, said it has 2.9 GW of installed power across 118 operating plants throughout the world.
Portugal had 3,876 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, up from 2,646 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.