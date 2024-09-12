Belgium to allow plug-in solar panels, batteries

Synergrid, the federation of Belgian electricity and gas transmission and distribution system operators, will soon allow solar panels and household batteries with a plug and socket to be deployed on the country’s electricity distribution grids.

The move applies to mobile, plug-and-play solar panels and batteries that function like standard household appliances and can be bought from known retailers.

Synergrid is adapting C10/11, a legally binding rule in Belgium that outlines technical requirements for electricity generation installations connected to the distribution grid. The current version prohibits plug-in devices.

A public consultation on modifying C10/11 began earlier this year. In July, the revised version was submitted to Belgium's regional energy regulators – VREG, CWaPE, and Brugel in Flanders, Wallonia, and Brussels – for approval.

Synergrid said that once regulators approve the amended C10/11, it will be published, likely by November, and take effect six months later, in May 2025.

Once published, manufacturers can have their mobile devices certified by Synergrid, ensuring they meet Belgian regulations for plug-in use after May 2025.

Synergrid said approved equipment will offer security for owners by ensuring proper internal installation and automatic disconnection during power outages.

“Manufacturers, importers and distributors of these devices for their part must put safe devices on the market, with clear instructions on how to operate them, including instructions on how to connect them to the customer's electrical system,” said Synergrid. “The equipment owner needs to be informed of the risks involved, particularly if several appliances are plugged into the same socket.”

Belgium’s cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed 10 GW at the end of 2023. Analysts have said 337 MW of new solar was likely added in the first half of this year, with the residential market remaining relatively stable.