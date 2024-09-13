Chinese PV Industry Brief: Aiko Solar, GoodWe, Ginlong Solis post H1 profit declines

Aiko Solar said it has recorded a sharp decline in net profit and revenue for the first half of 2024. The company attributed the losses to substantial asset impairments. The company reported a 232% increase in sales of p-type PERC and n-type ABC modules, reaching a total of 12.84 GW and 1.62 GW, respectively, while citing substantial asset impairments as a major factor in its losses.
Ginlong Solis said it posted a 43.84% drop in net profit to CNY 352 million ($49.6 million) in the first six months of this year, despite a 3.20% increase in revenue to CNY 3.355 billion. The company also noted a significant jump in expenses for the reporting period.
GoodWe said its net profit fell sharply as revenue declined in the first half of 2024. The company said sales of inverters fell nearly 34% to about 278,500 units, storage inverters dropped 81% to roughly 22,600 units, and storage battery sales declined 45% to about 132 MWh over the January-June period. R&D investment rose 24% to CNY 265 million, while foreign revenue fell sharply to 35% of total income from 75% in the same period a year earlier.
