Quebec to run 150 MW solar tender before end of year

The government of the Canadian province of Quebec has mandated two solar tenders take place to procure 300 MW of solar.

According to a decree published earlier this week, utility Hydro-Quebec is expected to carry out the first tender, acquiring at least 150 MW, by the end of this year. It is then expected to issue a second call for tenders for the other 150 MW by the end of 2026 at the latest.

The provincial government has specified that projects agreed under the tenders should be connected to Hydro-Québec's main network by no later than the end of 2029.

Plans for the 300 MW solar tender were first revealed in March of this year and mark the province’s first call for solar energy production on a commercial basis. At the time, the government said that the initiative would help increase the area’s energy supply quickly and at the lowest cost.

It has suggested that small solar projects could use large rooftops, parking lots, or urban wasteland, reducing impacts on natural or agricultural environments.

Quebec’s first solar plants came online in 2021, but wind and hydropower have remained the dominant sources of energy in the province's renewables tenders.

Earlier this week, the provincial government of Ontario announced plans to run a large-scale, competitive energy procurement exercise, including solar.