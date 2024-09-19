Researchers develop lithium-sulfur battery that can be cut, folded

By coating the iron sulfide cathodes in polymers, a research team was able to create transition-metal sulfide-based lithium batteries with stable cycling and high safety. After 300 cycles, a lithium carbide iron disulfide pouch cell retained 72.0% capacity with no capacity degradation after 100 cycles.

LiC6||FeS2 folded (top image) and cut (bottom image)

Image: Adapted from ACS Energy Letters 2024, DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.4c01907

A group led by scientists from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China has created a lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery that reportedly offers exceptional stability and safety capabilities.

One of the fabricated battery pouch cells was even able to work after being folded and cut off. “That proves its high safety for practical application,” the researchers emphasized.

