Daiwa House unveils solar carport

Daiwa House Industry, Japan's largest homebuilder, has teamed up with Shikoku Kasei Holdings Corp., a building materials supplier, to launch Dream Port, a new PV carport for homes and commercial buildings.

The companies designed the carport as an ancillary facility, featuring integrated rain gutters and no exposed wiring or lighting. The new product features extruded aluminum profiles and is available in two versions that accommodate four and two vehicles.

The largest system measures 10 meters x 6 meters x 2.4 meters and can host up to 20 modules for a maximum capacity of 12.2 kW. It has a wind load resistance of V-34 m/s and a snow load resistance of 600 N/m².

The smaller carport measures 5.4 meters x 6 meters x 2.4 meters and can support 15 panels for a maximum capacity of 6.15 kW. It has a wind load resistance of V-38 m/s and a snow load resistance of 1,200-2,400 N/m².

Daiwa House is a unit of Daiwa Energy, a Japanese oil company. The group installed its first 600 kW solar array in 2000 and has since developed numerous large-scale solar facilities across Japan.