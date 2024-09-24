Danish solar park gets go ahead after 25 companies sign PPA

Energicenter Nord will build a new solar park in Denmark under a PPA with 25 Danish companies, in cooperation with Copenhagen-based electricity supplier Reel Energy.
The entities in the consortium include Danica Ejendomme, Kvadrat, Aquaporin, JP/Politikens Hus, GPV Group, Viggo, and the Danish Society of Engineers.
A Reel Energy spokesperson told pv magazine that the solar project’s total annual capacity will be 14,000 MWh (14 GWh). The PPA, with a record number of signatories, “marks a new era for how companies contribute to the energy transition” and covers most of the park’s annual production, according to the spokesperson.
The solar park, located in Mesballe on the Djursland Peninsula by the Baltic Sea, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.
Energicenter Nord said it is collaborating with the local community to preserve wildlife. Part of the project site will focus on bat habitats. Fruit trees will be planted under transformer lines, wildflowers will be sown around panels, and the fence will be raised by 20 cm to allow wildlife to pass through.
“By prioritizing biodiversity from the outset, we’ve created a solution that supports both green energy goals and the local ecosystem,” said Energicenter Nord CEO Martin Romvig.
In January, Reel Energy said it had raises €5 million ($5.6 million) of seed capital to expand its core business operations.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.