Danish solar park gets go ahead after 25 companies sign PPA

A coalition of 25 Danish companies has signed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy electricity from a new solar project in Denmark. The deal is with electricity supplier Reel Energy and developer Energicenter Nord.

Image: Reel Energy

Energicenter Nord will build a new solar park in Denmark under a PPA with 25 Danish companies, in cooperation with Copenhagen-based electricity supplier Reel Energy.

The entities in the consortium include Danica Ejendomme, Kvadrat, Aquaporin, JP/Politikens Hus, GPV Group, Viggo, and the Danish Society of Engineers.

A Reel Energy spokesperson told pv magazine that the solar project’s total annual capacity will be 14,000 MWh (14 GWh). The PPA, with a record number of signatories, “marks a new era for how companies contribute to the energy transition” and covers most of the park’s annual production, according to the spokesperson.

The solar park, located in Mesballe on the Djursland Peninsula by the Baltic Sea, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

Energicenter Nord said it is collaborating with the local community to preserve wildlife. Part of the project site will focus on bat habitats. Fruit trees will be planted under transformer lines, wildflowers will be sown around panels, and the fence will be raised by 20 cm to allow wildlife to pass through.

“By prioritizing biodiversity from the outset, we’ve created a solution that supports both green energy goals and the local ecosystem,” said Energicenter Nord CEO Martin Romvig.

In January, Reel Energy said it had raises €5 million ($5.6 million) of seed capital to expand its core business operations.

