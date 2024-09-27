Strong Energy launches residential lithium iron phosphate battery

From ESS News

Strong Energy has announced that it will start selling its all-in-one battery storage system Alfred 10 in Germany in October. The Cologne-based company, which is owned by China’s Skywoth, already presented the product at Intersolar in Munich and now also at the IFA show in Berlin.

Strong Energy’s new lithium iron phosphate battery storage system comes with a nominal capacity between 12 kWh and 24 kWh, depending on whether five or ten battery modules are installed. The nominal output of the photovoltaic storage system is 10 kW. Strong Energy states in the product data sheet that the maximum charge-discharge power stands at 12.5/11.3 kW and 15/11.3 kW respectively. The European efficiency is 97 percent.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.