811 MW/3.6 GWh of storage projects set for Spain’s PERTE funding

From ESS News

Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has published the provisional resolution of its first tender for innovative storage projects.

Of a total budget of €180 million, €167.6 million in capex subsidies has been allocated toward 46 projects, with a cumulative power of 811.16 MW and storage capacity of 3,590.21 MWh.

The total investment is estimated at €786 million, with an average subsidy covering 21.32% of a project's cost.

