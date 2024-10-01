811 MW/3.6 GWh of storage projects set for Spain’s PERTE funding

Pending approval, a total of €167.6 million ($187.1 million) has been allocated toward 46 standalone thermal and electrical energy storage projects, with a cost range from €170/kWh to €409/kWh.

Image: NuKi Chikhladze, Unsplash

Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has published the provisional resolution of its first tender for innovative storage projects.

Of a total budget of €180 million, €167.6 million in capex subsidies has been allocated toward 46 projects, with a cumulative power of 811.16 MW and storage capacity of 3,590.21 MWh.

The total investment is estimated at €786 million, with an average subsidy covering 21.32% of a project's cost.

