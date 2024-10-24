Empowering solar farm operators with in-house inspections

The utility-scale solar industry continues to grow at record speeds. As of June 2024, global solar capacity reached 755 GW of operational capacity, with an additional 1,745 GW of prospective capacity expected to be added in the next 3-4 years. Utility-scale solar remains a dominant force in new installations. But with growth come challenges, and advanced technologies are necessary to sustain and optimize these massive farms with minimal personnel and resources.

Bigger farms mean more territory, more panels, and more potential issues. The key is not necessarily more hands on deck, it’s to leverage AI-powered technology, big data, and autonomous inspections that can detect and prioritize what matters most. While drones have already replaced traditional methods, it is essential to move toward multi-drone inspections, where teams of drones work in unison to cover vast areas efficiently. This shift is vital for the solar industry’s accelerated growth.

Confronting solar challenges: A path to reduced downtime and greater efficiency

Even as the cost of solar panels continues to decrease, degradation remains an issue. Over time, panels lose efficiency and become prone to underperformance. Regular inspections are key to identifying faulty panels and replacing them with higher-capacity ones, ensuring farms run at their full potential.

Beyond panel degradation, the solar industry is dealing with rising costs for specialized labor – including engineers, inspectors, and contractors. vHive explains its autonomous inspection platform bridges this gap by reducing the reliance on large teams, cutting service costs, and providing insights that help prioritize tasks. According to the company, operators can manage inspections in-house, using a smaller team with minimal training.

Solar farm operators are also facing growing pressure to meet power production targets while minimizing O&M costs. Frequent inspections are critical to identify and resolve issues before they escalate into costly problems. Autonomous technology like vHive’s monitors performance and enhances it by optimizing data collection and improving operational efficiency.

As solar farm operators work to boost efficiency, they must also strengthen their infrastructure and ensure fast response capabilities to cope with the rising challenges of climate instability. vHive demonstrates how its multi-drone platform enables real-time assessments, helping operators make quick decisions to minimize downtime. The platform’s AI-driven analytics prioritize repairs to ensure that critical issues are addressed first.

Balancing sustainability and profitability

As solar farms grow, balancing sustainability with profitability becomes increasingly important. According to vHive, its platform’s frequent, data-driven inspections optimize power production and reduce operational waste. By moving from annual to quarterly inspections, the company reveals how operators can decrease power loss by over 75%, keeping solar farms both green and profitable.

vHive emphasizes that the future of solar isn’t just about building bigger farms – it’s about gaining control over operations. The company highlights its end-to-end solution will give operators the complete view they need to stay ahead of challenges.