Former Solar Fabrik CEO confesses at start of trial

At the start of the trial, Christian Laibacher admitted to the crimes of which he was accused. Due to his confession, he faces a maximum of two years' probation.

The news that the CEO of German solar manufacturer Solar Fabrik, Christan Laibacher, was taken into custody caused a stir this summer. Now, three months later, the trial is starting in Würzburg. In its indictment, the public prosecutor's office accuses Laibacher of a double-digit number of cases of tax evasion, with potential damages amounting to €9.1 million, as a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office confirmed to pv magazine. At the start of the trial, Laibacher made a full confession and admitted the crimes, according to the public prosecutor's office.

As managing director of ESC Verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG, Laibacher circumvented the applicable minimum import prices for Chinese solar modules in Europe between 2014 and 2016.

According to a report in the Main Post, he paid the applicable prices to the Chinese photovoltaic manufacturers on paper, but received refunds afterwards. Laibacher is said to have set up a dummy company in Abu Dhabi to pay for these refunds. According to the newspaper report, Laibacher stated that he sincerely regretted his actions.

At least six customs officials were to be heard as witnesses. The trial was scheduled for two days. Laibacher had still been in custody due to the risk of flight, the spokesman added.

He appears to have resigned from his position as head of Solar Fabrik while in custody. Since the end of July, Lukas Staab and Janina Sternheimer have been listed on North Data as the new heads of the photovoltaic company.

Without a confession, Laibacher would have faced a prison sentence of between six months and 10 years. The confession led to a probationary agreement according to which the sentence will be a maximum of two years' imprisonment on probation. Laibacher has already reimbursed part of the money. This is said to be around €1 million of the total damages of €9.1 million, according to the public prosecutor's office.