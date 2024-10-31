Australia’s Origin Energy begins building 240 MW of battery storage

Construction has begun on the AUD 450 million second stage of a 1,030 MWh, four-hour grid-forming battery at Eraring Power Station.
The second stage will add a 240 MW/1,030 MWh battery system to the 460 MW, 1,073 MWh first-stage battery, which is expected to go online by late 2025.
Wärtsilä will supply the battery equipment for the second stage, using its Quantum High Energy (QuantumHE) storage system. The QuantumHE system offers higher energy density, lowers equipment costs, speeds up development, and reduces maintenance needs.
The battery will operate in virtual synchronous machine (VISMA) mode, enabling capabilities like reactive current, droop control, and synthetic inertia to enhance grid stability. Wärtsilä’s GEMS Digital Energy Platform will manage these system-strength support services.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.