Australia’s Origin Energy begins building 240 MW of battery storage

Origin Energy has started building the second stage of its AUS 450 million ($295.7 million), 240 MW/1,030 MWh four-hour duration battery at the Eraring Power Station, 120 km north of Sydney, Australia.

Image: Origin

From pv magazine Australia

Construction has begun on the AUD 450 million second stage of a 1,030 MWh, four-hour grid-forming battery at Eraring Power Station.

The second stage will add a 240 MW/1,030 MWh battery system to the 460 MW, 1,073 MWh first-stage battery, which is expected to go online by late 2025.

Wärtsilä will supply the battery equipment for the second stage, using its Quantum High Energy (QuantumHE) storage system. The QuantumHE system offers higher energy density, lowers equipment costs, speeds up development, and reduces maintenance needs.

The battery will operate in virtual synchronous machine (VISMA) mode, enabling capabilities like reactive current, droop control, and synthetic inertia to enhance grid stability. Wärtsilä’s GEMS Digital Energy Platform will manage these system-strength support services.

