India’s SJVN allocates 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid capacity at $0.038/kWh

From pv magazine India

SJVN, a state-owned hydropower producer in India, has wrapped up an auction for 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at a price of INR 3.19/kWh.

Gentari Renewables secured the largest portion of capacity, with 400 MW. Juniper Green and EG Energy won 300 MW each. Sunsure Energy secured 130 MW and Datta Infra took 70 MW.

SJVN will sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning developers to buy electricity for periods of 25 years. The power will be sold to the different buying entities of India.

The developers will set up their projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

In August, SJVN allocated 1.2 GW of solar capacity across India, at an average tariff of INR 2.52/kWh. Acme Solar, Essar Renewables and SAEL Industries secured 300 MW each at INR 2.52/kWh. Onward Solar won 100 MW. NTPC, which bid for 400 MW at a price of INR 2.53/kWh, took 200 MW.