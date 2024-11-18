Thornova Solar starts solar cell, module production in Indonesia

California-headquartered Thornova Solar has started production of solar cells and modules at a factory on the Indonesian island of Batam.
Thornova Solar's 2.5 GW production lines will supply the US market with modules ranging from 400 W to 720 W, using passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and n-type technology. The company said it made the decision to manufacture in Indonesia due to shifting US regulations.
“The US is the most important market for Thornova Solar,” said Thornova Solar CEO William Sheng. “Therefore, ensuring proper production capacity in accordance with the local regulations is mandatory to meet the increasing demand for our modules in this market.”
Sheng said that by mid-2025, US customers will be able to choose n-type PV cells or modules sourced from Indonesia, Laos, or the United States, offering diverse supply chain options.
“Early in 2026, we will be able to provide 100% US-made modules – fully meeting the domestic content requirements,” added Sheng.
Thornova Solar united with its sister brand, Sunova Solar, earlier this year. In October, it announced a new partnership with Upsolar to provide customized solar solutions to the Balkan countries, Cyprus, Greece and Romania.
