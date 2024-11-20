Romania opens €150 million pot for co-located battery storage

From ESS News
Romania has launched a new subsidy scheme for behind-the-meter battery energy storage systems to the tune of €150 million ($158 million).
With the funding secured from the Modernization Fund, the Ministry of Energy launched the competitive bidding call on Tuesday. Bids will be accepted until January 17, 2025.
Under the scheme, grants will be available for battery storage systems built alongside existing renewable energy plants – wind, solar or hydro. The storage capacity should annually absorb at least 75% of the energy produced by the renewable energy facility to which it is directly connected.
