Northvolt CEO steps down following bankruptcy filing

From ESS News
Peter Carlsson has resigned as CEO of Swedish battery maker Northvolt, one day after the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Carlsson has led the company since he co-founded it in 2016.
Northvolt announced it had voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the United States on Nov. 21, 2024. A US Chapter 11 filing is often referred to as a reorganization bankruptcy and can allow the business to continue operating, and in some cases borrow more funds. Northvolt has said filing Chapter 11 will allow it to restructure debt and “appropriately scale the business.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.