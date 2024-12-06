Battery technology offers fast charging for industrial vehicles under 10 minutes

From pv magazine Australia

UK-headquartered battery supplier Echion Technologies has collaborated with Perth-based EV services company Switch Technologies to demonstrate its proprietary fast-charge active node material technology in a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series off-road vehicle.

The companies have collaborated for nine months to develop new XNO battery modules and packs to hybridize the Land Cruiser. They have now started a comprehensive test and validation program to quantify the benefits that XNO anode materials bring for batteries used in heavy-duty industries.

XNO materials are based on proprietary mixed niobium oxide compositions and microparticle designs and enable lithium-ion batteries to safely fast charge in less than 10 minutes, maintain high energy densities even at extreme temperatures, and deliver high-power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles.

