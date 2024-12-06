Battery technology offers fast charging for industrial vehicles under 10 minutes

UK-based battery supplier Echion Technologies has partnered with Australia’s Switch Technologies to demonstrate its ultra-fast charge technology in a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series off-road vehicle.

Image: Echion Technologies

Share

From pv magazine Australia

UK-headquartered battery supplier Echion Technologies has collaborated with Perth-based EV services company Switch Technologies to demonstrate its proprietary fast-charge active node material technology in a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series off-road vehicle.

The companies have collaborated for nine months to develop new XNO battery modules and packs to hybridize the Land Cruiser. They have now started a comprehensive test and validation program to quantify the benefits that XNO anode materials bring for batteries used in heavy-duty industries.

XNO materials are based on proprietary mixed niobium oxide compositions and microparticle designs and enable lithium-ion batteries to safely fast charge in less than 10 minutes, maintain high energy densities even at extreme temperatures, and deliver high-power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles.

Image: Echion Technologies

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

U.S. startup offers meter socket adapter that simplifies solar, battery, EV charging connection
04 December 2024 ConnectDER has secured $35 million in Series D funding to support its meter socket adapter (MSA) business, which integrates solar, storage, EV chargin...