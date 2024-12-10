EliTe Solar opens solar cell production facility in Indonesia

PV cell and module manufacturer EliTe Solar is expanding its presence in Indonesia to take advantage of the country’s high solar potential. The Singapore-headquartered company announced it has successfully commissioned a high-efficiency solar cell production center in Indonesia.

The project has been in the works for some time, with the site initially selected in May 2024. Construction, equipment preparation and installation followed during the summer months, and the facility was fully operational by the beginning of December 2024.

EliTe Solar sought the help of the Indonesian government and partners to get the facility opened as soon as possible, citing job creation, economic growth, and knowledge sharing as potential benefits to the region.

For its part, EliTe Solar will benefit from Indonesia’s growing solar industry. The country’s solar potential is estimated at more than 3 GW, and EliTe Solar hopes its new center will be able to cater to cell demand.

It did not disclose the specific technology to be deployed at the center, nor did it mention an annual nameplate capacity. pv magazine contacted the company for more information but was unable to obtain an answer.

In addition to its Indonesian and Singapore business, EliTe Solar has a manufacturing presence in Vietnam and Cambodia. It is also in the process of building a manufacturing facility in Egypt, due to be completed in 2025. The first phase of the Egyptian project was announced in September 2024, with the company aiming for a 2 GW cell production line the following year.

In total, EliTe Solar says it has delivered 10 GW of solar modules globally. Its Cambodian cell production line reached 2 GW in 2022, while its Vietnamese wafer production line hit 3 GW in 2023.