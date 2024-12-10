Hitachi Energy unveils AI-based solar forecasting solution

Hitachi Energy has launched Nostradamus AI, a new kind of AI-based energy forecasting software designed to enhance accuracy by up to 20% over some industry benchmarks.
The software helps optimize energy investments, refine trading strategies, and maximize revenue opportunities while improving operational efficiency, resource planning, and regulatory transparency.
“Advanced forecasting is integral to effectively manage a company’s energy portfolio strategy, allowing operators and analysts to make informed decisions across their businesses quickly,” said Massimo Danieli, managing director of grid automation at Hitachi Energy. “We’ve applied our extensive energy domain expertise and data science background to create an AI engine that can significantly accelerate the ability of users to make impactful decisions with their energy data, deliver improved profitability across their businesses, and scale as the grid evolves.”
Nostradamus AI, a cloud-based platform, scales from a single forecast to over 100,000. Its AI engine generates predictions for renewable generation at levels ranging from a single wind turbine or solar farm to thousands of load points.
The software is algorithm-agnostic, supporting several high-performing AI models. Its composable architecture allows organizations to integrate existing API endpoints, accelerating development and enabling seamless automation and system integration.
