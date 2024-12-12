BLUETTI targets consumer market with home energy storage systems

Global clean energy technology manufacturer BLUETTI is targeting the consumer market with energy storage systems for both home and outdoor use. The company says its EP900 inverter can be paired with its B500 battery pack to integrate with solar PV systems and satisfy a home’s electrical needs using renewable energy. The solution, which can scale from 10-20 kWh energy storage capacity, is able to supply power to both 120 V and 240 V appliances simultaneously.

For emergency backup power during grid outages, BLUETTI says the EP900 has a 10 ms switchover time and can provide up to 9,000 W of continuous power. Stored power can also be sold to the grid operator during peak usage times to improve grid stability and provide revenue for the homeowner. The system’s lithium iron phosphate batteries come with a 10-year warranty. Because the system is geared toward residential use, the noise level is lower than 50 dB, and power consumption can be controlled via an app.

BLUETTI’s AC500 energy storage device uses lithium iron phosphate batteries and features L14−30 and TT-30 adapters and a 50A NEMA 14−50R outlet. The manufacturer says the solution is specially designed for campers and RV travelers but can also be used to provide backup power for home electronics and appliances in case of a power outage.

The solution provides 5,000 W of AC output power and can be combined with up to six B300K expansion battery packs for a total overall capacity of 16,588.8 Wh. BLUETTI says the system also has a self-heating feature for reliable power availability even on freezing days.

The manufacturer recently launched two “Handsfree” backpack power solutions, designed to provide portable power for trips of one to five days. Handsfree1 includes a 42 L BluePack1 backpack and a 300 W/268 Wh power station, while Handsfree2 has a 60 L BluePack2 and a 700 W/512 Wh portable power bank. Both models feature five output ports, including an AC outlet, two Type-C (100 W) ports, and two USB-A ports, which are all accessible without the user having to remove the backpack.

Since its founding in 2009, BLUETTI has expanded into 110 countries worldwide, and its products have received the Red Dot Design Award and the CES Innovation Award, among others. The company has a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to donate a solar power system to a needy home in Africa for every AC500 or AC300 system sold. BLUETTI says it has already donated 15,000 systems since the initiative was launched in 2023.

