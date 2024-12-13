Top 10 priorities for US solar under Trump

From pv magazine USA

SEIA has released a policy agenda report, outlining priorities for the industry under a Trump administration and the 119th Congress.

The plan places a focus on strengthening solar and energy storage in the United States as part of a broad goal of achieving energy independence and security. Environmental and climate change related reasons for supporting solar were omitted from the priority list.

The US solar industry grew by 128% under Trump’s first term in office, reaching 100 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power over 17 million homes, said SEIA.

“Solar is critical to meeting America’s growing need for electricity and providing power for manufacturing, data centers, cryptocurrency, and AI,” said SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “This is a roadmap for the Trump administration and Congress to capitalize on strong federal solar and storage policies and achieve their vision of a dominant American energy sector.”

1. Support American energy dominance

The United States is currently No. 2 in solar power deployment and No. 3 in solar manufacturing globally. SEIA said the path to American energy dominance needs an “all of the above” strategy that includes strong solar and battery energy storage industries.

2. Eliminate dependence on China

The reshoring of the US solar manufacturing supply chain is well underway. Continuing to grow solar, steel and electronics manufacturing in the United States would lessen reliance on China, said SEIA.

3. American manufacturing

SEIA said that the solar and storage industry has already built over 100 new factories in 43 states, leading to the creation of 40,000 new jobs.

“Strong policies to support manufacturing and domestic demand will surge our manufacturing fleet, create more jobs and bring billions of dollars in new investments,” said SEIA.

4. Data centers, AI and cryptocurrency

After relatively flat demand growth for decades, the US power grid is faced with rapidly-rising electricity needs to power innovations in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency mining.

5. Cut red tape in energy sector

SEIA highlighted the fact that in some regions in the United States, it can take seven years or more to connect to the power grid. The trade organization called this “unacceptable” and encouraged common-sense policies to make it easier for new power to join the grid.

6. Regulatory reform

“Regulatory overreach does not discriminate,” said SEIA. “We must eliminate wasteful and burdensome efforts to restrict infrastructure investments on federal lands, stifle competition, and impose undue EPA rules and regulations on used solar panels.”

7. Keep taxes low

SEIA said bipartisan tax policies have encouraged investment in solar for two decades.

“Solar is popular, employs over a quarter of a million Americans, and is critical to energy security and dominance. Keep taxes where they are in order for the solar and storage industry to continue to support local jobs, factories and economies,” said SEIA.

8. Support energy freedom

Rooftop solar and home batteries represent consumer choice and freedom from monopolized electricity markets.

“If consumers want to go solar, government shouldn’t stand in the way,” said SEIA.

9. Bring more jobs to US heartland

Solar projects and manufacturing sites bring jobs. Today the biggest states for solar include Texas (No. 2), Florida (No. 3), North Carolina (No. 4), Arizona (No. 5), Nevada (No. 6), and Georgia (No. 7).

“We owe it to these workers and communities to keep their economies strong,” said SEIA.

10. Private property rights

Lawmakers have enacted policies across the United States that prevent private landowners from leasing their land for the development of solar facilities.

“The trampling of property rights must end and Washington must send a signal that competition, not regulators, set the rules of the road,” said SEIA.