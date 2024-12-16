JA Solar claims world record open-circuit voltage for TOPCon solar cell

JA Solar announced it achieved a record-breaking open-circuit voltage for a solar cell based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.
Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH) independently certified the result, according to the Chinese PV module manufacturer.
JA Solar said the result was achieved for its Bycium+ solar cell, which reached a power conversion efficiency of 26.07%, an open-circuit voltage of 748.6 mV, a short-circuit current of 13.71 mA, and a fill factor of 83.82%.
“The new record demonstrates a passivation level on par with heterojunction (HJT) PV cells and surpasses the back-contact (BC) cell's open-circuit voltage record,” the manufacturer said. “This milestone not only demonstrates the immense potential of TOPCon technology but also establishes a new benchmark for the development of crystalline silicon PV cells.”
The company attributed the result to the passivation structure of its TOPCon cells, which it said minimizes surface, bulk, and metal recombination. ” By integrating innovations in metallization, new materials, and processes, JA Solar has achieved a record-breaking open-circuit voltage,” it said, without providing further technical details.
The previous world record open-circuit voltage for a TOPCon cell was obtained by China's DAS Solar in January. At the time, the Chinese manufacturer said it achieved an open-circuit voltage of 742 mV, with a power conversion efficiency of 26.33%.
China’s National PV Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM) confirmed the result.
1 comment
It is indeed a new world record in terms of the cell Voc and eff. But it could trigger the question whether it could be successfully developed and implemented in the Mass production level or just to the extent of the laboratory level…
