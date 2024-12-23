World’s largest compressed air energy storage project breaks ground in China

Huaneng Group has begun phase two of its Jintan Salt Cavern CAES project in China. It is set to become the world’s largest compressed air energy storage facility with groundbreaking advancements in power output and efficiency.

Image: CNSIG

Share

From ESS News

China’s Huaneng Group has launched the second phase of its Jintan Salt Cavern Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) project in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, in a new milestone for the global energy storage sector. Once completed, the project will hold the title of the world’s largest compressed air energy storage facility, integrating groundbreaking advancements in both power output and efficiency.

Phase two of the project will feature two 350 MW non-fuel supplementary CAES units, with a total storage volume of 1.2 million cubic meters. This scale makes it the largest single-unit power generation capacity, total storage capacity, and integrated efficiency of any CAES facility worldwide. The plant’s storage capacity will allow for up to 2.8 GWh of electricity per full charge, with an estimated annual 330 charge-discharge cycles.

The first phase of the Jintan project, completed earlier, saw the installation of a 60 MW CAES unit, offering valuable operational experience and laying the groundwork for the more advanced second phase.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Daikin launches air-to-water heat pumps for single-family homes
16 December 2024 Daikin has released a line of residential heat pumps, using propane (R290) as the refrigerant, with outdoor unit dimensions of 1,122 mm x 1,330 mm x 6...