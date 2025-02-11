A fork in the road for energy storage

Faster-than-expected price falls and global oversupply of batteries will go up against a rising tide of global protectionism this year. So how will it all shape up for the energy storage industry? Storage industry thought leader and UN adviser Marek Kubik considers the key issues.

Image: Fluence

Share

From ESS News

We are becoming accustomed to record-breaking years for energy storage, and 2024 was no exception. Manufacturer Tesla deployed 31.4 GWh, up 213% from 2023, and market intelligence provider Bloomberg New Energy Finance raised its forecast twice, ending the year predicting almost 2.4 TWh of battery energy storage by 2030. That is likely an underestimate.

Positive feedback loops and exponential growth are notoriously hard to predict. Humans are not well set up to process exponents. In 2019, pumped hydro storage (PHS) supplied 90% of global energy storage power output (measured in gigawatts), but batteries are set to overtake that in 2025 and its related energy storage capacity, in gigawatt-hours, by 2030.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Deye debuts off-grid inverters for residential PV
10 February 2025 Deye said its new single-phase off-grid inverters have an AC output power ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW. The systems feature a maximum efficiency of 97...