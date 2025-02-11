Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huasun secures 3 GW HJT solar panel order

Huasun Energy has signed a 3 GW supply framework agreement with Hongyang New Energy Development Group. Under the terms of the deal, Huasun will provide at least 3 GW of HJT solar panels for Hongyang Group’s solar-plus-storage hydrogen-ammonia projects in Yili and Altay, Xinjiang, with delivery set by the end of 2026. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said that the nation's total silicon metal production hit 314,200 metric tons (MT) in January, down 15.01% from December and 2.57% year over year. The national operating rate fell slightly to 53.18%. Output is expected to rise to about 325,000 MT in February. Meanwhile, polysilicon production dropped 6.84% to 96,700 MT in January, with the operating rate for companies producing 100,000 MT or more falling to 38.11%. February polysilicon output is projected at 94,000 MT, down 3% month on month. Silicon wafer production hit 44.71 GW in January, down 2.61% from the previous month, with February output expected to decline slightly to 44 GW.

JA Solar has formed a joint venture with Huaneng Inner Mongolia Mengdong New Energy Co., Ltd. to develop the Hohhot New Barhu Left Banner Desertification Control and Solar Integration Project. They will invest CNY 1.22 billion ($167 million) will fund a 300 MW solar plant and a 45 MW/90 MWh energy storage system. The site will cover about 10 square km, with the desertification control area spanning 24 square km.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has terminated the initial public offering (IPO) application of Meike Solar, halting the company's bid to go public. Meike had planned to raise CNY 5 billion for a 20 GW monocrystalline ingot project in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, and to shore up its working capital. Guosen Securities was the sponsoring institution, and KPMG served as the auditing firm.