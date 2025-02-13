Romanian organization proposes new prosumer model for apartments

Romania‘s APCE has proposed a new type of prosumer to the country’s Ministry of Energy.

Its proposed condominium prosumer (CP) model is designed to optimize energy consumption in apartment buildings. It would allow residents to use the energy produced by solar panels mounted on the roof of the apartment block.

Under current measures, the solar energy from systems mounted on apartment blocks is only used in communal spaces, with the surplus injected into the grid.

APCE said the CP mechanism could be enforced with the consent of the majority of an apartment block, allowing owners’ associations to install solar systems.

Once the energy required for common spaces such as hall lighting, elevators and surveillance cameras is covered, the CP model would divide the surplus energy according to a formula based on monthly and proportional distribution.

APCE said the idea, which has received backing from Romania’s national homeowners association, would allow residents to benefit from the monthly energy surplus, ultimately reducing their energy costs.

APCE said the model could also facilitate the creation of micro-energy communities and eliminate discrimination between those who live at home and those who live in apartment buildings.

“We strongly believe that Solar Energy should be accessible to everyone,” said the association on its website.

Romania installed 1.7 GW of solar in 2024, a calendar-year record for the country, according to figures from the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association.