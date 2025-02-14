The solar industry and the renewable energy sector as a whole are significantly more welcoming to women than other industries. I believe that our sectors are well-positioned to achieve gender equality, and they are growing rapidly. I remember my first industry event, where I was one of the few women present, but now I notice that events are becoming more balanced. This is the beauty of this industry: it is dynamic and has many open-minded individuals who embrace gender equality.

Nevertheless, we need to address gender biases in the workplace. When we meet someone, our immediate thoughts often reflect stereotypes about their gender and role. This issue is complex to change and will take time and effort. Women, in particular, are sometimes not taken seriously in technical fields because of the stereotype that these areas are for men. Additionally, some women face inappropriate behavior from men in professional settings, as those men do not view them as equal professionals.

When I was younger, one of the main challenges I encountered was having my ideas and knowledge overlooked often due to the presence of more senior colleagues. While this is still something I occasionally face today, I’ve noticed it has improved over time. I've learned that having an ally in these conversations can be incredibly beneficial, and I've come to appreciate the importance of supportive mentors in overcoming such challenges.

Societal progress is often a slow process that requires a strong commitment to change. Deep-rooted cultural biases can impact our choices, sometimes leading individuals to avoid entering male-dominated careers. Overcoming these biases involves stepping outside our comfort zones and embracing new learning experiences, which can be challenging and time-consuming. Despite these obstacles, the industry still presents opportunities. Because of the gender disparity, many are willing to support women, making it often easier to find help and guidance.

To increase women's participation in the renewable energy industry, we should introduce more mentorship programs to guide them in their careers. Although I have never had a designated mentor, I was fortunate to have supportive managers who always viewed me as a professional rather than focusing on my gender. They played a key role in helping me grow toward my goals.

We should also keep promoting and amplifying the success stories of influential women in leadership positions. Highlighting these achievements can demonstrate that success is possible and encourage more women to pursue their aspirations. Each year, I meet more women in the industry, and watching them thrive—whether in leadership roles or engineering—fills me with confidence and inspires me to move forward.

Additionally, implementing long-term measures such as community engagement and increased funding for educational programs can be beneficial. By making renewable energy an accessible and intriguing subject to study, we can attract more talent to the industry, which will ultimately drive innovation.

Kristi has been working in the renewable energy industry for over five years. She started her career in research focused on wind policies in various markets, moving to the non-profit sector. Currently, Kristi is taking the role of a Clean Energy Associate at an energy advisory Trio, where her team is responsible for supporting large energy consumers on renewable energy procurement. Kristi is also a co-founder of a volunteering organization, Feminist Climate Action, based in Amsterdam. The organization aims to explore the intersection of gender inequity and the climate crisis through events and community action.

Interested in joining Kristi Ghosh and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.