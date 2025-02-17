Alphatracker awarded 100 MW of high-capacity agrivoltaic projects in France and Germany

Alphatracker, a global provider of tracking solutions and fixed structures for solar installations on agricultural land, has been awarded agrivoltaic projects totaling 100 MW of installed capacity in France and Germany. The company says this achievement reinforces its leadership in the sector and highlights its commitment to technological innovation and sustainability. Project locations include Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté in France, as well as Saxony and Bavaria in Germany.

With over 3 GW of installed capacity and a global portfolio of more than 150 clients, Alphatracker continues to demonstrate its ability to combine renewable energy and agriculture in an efficient and sustainable manner. Unlike traditional approaches, Alphatracker designs tailor-made structures for each project. The company does not rely on standardized solutions, enabling it to adapt to the specific needs of each project, maximizing the efficiency and positive impact of every installation.

According to Alphatracker, its “High Capacity Agrivoltaic Tracker” system is specifically designed to integrate seamlessly into agricultural land with existing crops. This approach ensures that agricultural activities can continue uninterrupted while optimizing solar energy production. The advanced single-axis design guarantees ideal sunlight exposure for both crops and solar panels, maximizing land-use efficiency.

Projects in France and Germany

The newly awarded projects in France and Germany underscore Alphatracker's capability to lead large-scale agrivoltaic initiatives. These installations will not only meet the growing demand for clean energy but also support local agricultural practices, contributing to food security and biodiversity.

José Antonio Maldonado, CEO of Alphatracker, says, “We are proud to have been selected for these significant projects. Our approach demonstrates that renewable energy and agriculture can not only coexist but also create a significant positive impact on the environment and local communities.”

Alphatracker and the future of agrivoltaics

Maldonado says the award of these projects solidifies Alphatracker’s position as a benchmark in the agrivoltaic sector, a field that combines technological innovation with deep respect for the environment. The company invites stakeholders from the agricultural and energy sectors to explore agrivoltaics as a sustainable solution for the future.

With a proven track record of success and a focus on developing advanced technologies, Alphatracker says it is poised to continue leading the transition to a more sustainable energy model in Europe and beyond.