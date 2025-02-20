Airport-based green hydrogen test plant paves way for zero emissions aviation

From pv magazine Australia

Green hydrogen solutions company Fabrum, based in Aotearoa, New Zealand, has opened an advanced liquid hydrogen test facility in partnership with Christchurch International Airport (CIAL) to support the development of green hydrogen-powered technologies, primarily in aviation.

The facility enables the development of liquefiers, gas management systems, and boil-off gas management technologies. It is believed to be the first hydrogen test site facility at an airport that can provide hydrogen (liquid and gaseous) on demand.

Fabrum chief executive Dr Ojas Mahapatra said the facility provides a critical resource for companies developing liquid hydrogen systems, offering them a dedicated space to test and refine their technologies.

“Fabrum is already working with aviation companies globally to develop liquid hydrogen storage systems, and our customers will be among the first to test the performance and reliability of hydrogen technologies and infrastructure,” Mahapatra said.

Fabrum and CIAL are partners in a hydrogen consortium with French airline Airbus, Perth-headquartered Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), Air New Zealand, and New Plymouth-based green hydrogen refuelling company Hiringa Energy.

Fabrum executive chair Christopher Boyle said the test facility demonstrates the commitment and progress of Fabrum, Christchurch Airport and its hydrogen consortium partners to building a hydrogen ecosystem, with aviation as a key focus.

“Having liquid hydrogen as an aviation fuel available on-site is vital for the aviation sector, rapidly advancing towards hydrogen-fuelled operations to unlock a zero-emissions future. This collaboration with Christchurch Airport further positions Christchurch as a hub for liquid hydrogen activity,” Boyle said.